Man seriously injured in crash into power pole

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27-year-old man suffered a serious injury when his truck struck a power pole in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at 6:44 p.m. Saturday in the east alley of 4200 49th Street, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The driver, the sole occupant of a 2006 silver Nissan Titan, suffered a fractured right femur. He was rushed to a hospital.

The SDPD Traffic Division was investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.