Man sentenced to prison for ramming Border Patrol agents in smuggling attempt

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who injured several Border Patrol agents by ramming their vehicles on a state highway near Jamul while he was smuggling 10 migrants has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Juan Francisco Sanchez-Campos, 24, of Phoenix, pleaded guilty to speeding through a Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 94, ramming agents' vehicles in a bid to flee, and then taking off at up to 100 mph.

The attack on Feb. 23, 2021, left four Border Patrol agents with serious injuries, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sanchez-Campos pleaded guilty in June to one count of transportation of certain aliens, one count of high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint, and one count of assault on a federal agent. He was sentenced last week to a 41-month term.

"This defendant risked many lives during his reckless attempt to blow through a checkpoint," said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman.

"He cared nothing about other motorists, Border Patrol agents, or even the people in his vehicle. All he wanted was his payday -- a day that will never come, thanks to the brave Border Patrol agents who made sure this defendant was stopped."