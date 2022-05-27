Man sentenced in killing of Camp Pendleton marine in Gaslamp District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of two men convicted in the killing of a Marine from Camp Pendleton was sentenced Friday.

“One young Marine who was killed should be alive today," said the judge.

"The other who literally was cut up shouldn’t have that scar today. The bottom line is Mr. Holliday is the one who set that in motion.”

Jeff Holliday showed some emotion as the Judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison. For his role in the death of 21-year-old Ryan Harris, a Camp Pendleton Marine. The fight happened in 2017 in the Gaslamp District.

Prosecutors say Holliday and another Man Jose Esqueda got into an argument with someone in Harris’ group, causing a fight that ended with the stabbing death of Harris and another Marine left injured.

During the sentencing, Holliday’s attorney tried to illustrate the emotional turmoil he says Holliday has dealt with since getting arrested.

He adds, “ I think the court should consider the toll it takes five years in jail, wondering whether or not you’ll be doing that for the rest of your life.”

The second man involved in this crime, Esqueda will be sentenced in July.