Man run over, killed at parking garage in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 47-year-old man was killed after he was run over by a 1999 Toyota Camry at an underground parking garage in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

San Diego Police officers were called at 8:36 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Park Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking along the street next to the garage when he stumbled and fell down the driveway. The garage's driveway is located at 1000 11th Ave. and a 38-year-old man driving the Camry made a right turn into the parking garage, was unable to see the pedestrian and drove over him, said Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with major internal injuries, where he was pronounced dead, Heims said.

Police said driving under the influence was not a factor in the collision.

SDPD told ABC 10News the pedestrian who died was homeless. Encampments of unhoused people are a common sight on the 1000 block of Park Blvd.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

