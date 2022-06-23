Watch Now
Man livestreaming standoff with San Diego Police arrested

A standoff in downtown San Diego ended early Thursday morning in the arrest of a man linked to an attempted carjacking.
Posted at 6:56 AM, Jun 23, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A standoff in downtown San Diego ended early Thursday morning in the arrest of a man linked to an attempted carjacking.

Just after 12 a.m., SDPD officers were called to the intersection of Fourth Avenue and F Street in response to a possible carjacking attempt.

According to police, someone reported a knife-wielding man tried to break into several occupied vehicles before he drove off in a black Cadillac.

A short time later, officers spotted the Cadillac heading north on 11th Avenue, near Broadway, and pulled the car over in a parking lot.

As officers surrounded the vehicle, the driver refused to surrender. He then started livestreaming on his phone as a stand-off ensued.

After nearly an hour, officers approached and began firing pepper balls at the car. The driver exited the vehicle and was pepper sprayed by officers; he was then tackled and taken into custody.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what charges the unidentified man faces.

