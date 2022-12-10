Man killed in trolley collision in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was killed after he collided with a trolley in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

San Diego police officers were called at 9:27 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Sampson Street where they learned the victim was driving a 1969 GMC truck eastbound on Sampson near Harbor Drive. The crossing arms of the trolley were down and the victim drove into the westbound lane in an attempt to drive around them and instead drove into the path of the trolley, said Sgt. Clint Leisz.

The trolley collided with the right side of the truck and the truck struck a pole on the left side of the trolley tracks.

The driver of the GMC truck was pronounced dead at the scene, Leisz said.

No passengers on the trolley were injured.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

