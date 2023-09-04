Man injured after crashing motorcycle into parking lot gate

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was injured Sunday after crashing his motorcycle into a closed parking lot gate, police said.

The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Jetty Road in the Mission Beach neighborhood of San Diego.

The motorcyclist was headed westbound toward the parking lot at a high rate of speed and failed to notice the closed parking gate, according to the San Diego Police Department. The rider attempted to stop his 2008 Honda CBR 600, but was unsuccessful and collided with the gate.

He was taken to a hospital with multiple femur fractures in his left leg. Police said he was not suspected of driving under the influence.

