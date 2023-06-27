Man in Sheriff's custody at Alvarado Hospital dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 66-year-old man who was in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at Alvarado Hospital has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Paul Arthur Heimark died around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff's Lt. Joseph Jarjura.

"Heimark had medical issues that were identified by sheriff medical staff at the time of his booking," Jarjura said. "He was admitted to the hospital directly after completing the intake process."

Heimark had been receiving care at the hospital and was never housed at a detention facility, the lieutenant said.

"We extend our sympathies to the Heimark family and those affected by his death," Jarjura said.

A judge remanded Heimark into custody on June 16 stemming from a probation hold placed on him. Heimark allegedly failed to comply with the terms of his probation for his original charge of suspicion of possession for sale of a controlled substance, Jarjura said.

The Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of Heimark's death and responded to the hospital.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit was investigating the in-custody death, and the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.