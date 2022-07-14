Man found dead on Oak Park street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was found dead in the middle of the street early Thursday morning in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood.

Just before 4:30 a.m., an ambulance traveling down southbound 54th Street, near Redwood Street, stopped after a body was seen lying on the roadway. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A driver who was at the scene told San Diego Police that he ran over the body that was already on the street.

Police are trying to determine how the man, who was not identified, ended up on the road and if he was a hit-and-run victim.

The investigation forced the closure of northbound and southbound 54th Street, between Redwood Street and College Grove Drive.