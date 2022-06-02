Watch
Man drives truck into 7-Eleven store, arrested on suspicion of DUI

KGTV
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jun 02, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly crashed his truck into a 7-Eleven store twice, and then walked inside and tried to buy beer.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of San Diego Mission Road, in Grantville.

While the driver, customers and store employees were not injured, the front of the store sustained major damage, with the front doors and glass were smashed in.

Witnesses told ABC 10News the driver attempted to purchase beer following the wreck.

When officers arrived, the driver told police that his brakes had failed.

However, after officers performed field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

