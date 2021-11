SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead after a house fire in the Talmadge neighborhood, fire officials said Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a one-story home on Altadena Avenue at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday and began putting out a fire in the front of the home, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After the flames were extinguished, the body of a man was found.

No further information was immediately released.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the incident.