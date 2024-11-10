Man dies in overnight Bay Park crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 45-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when he crashed his car into a parked truck in the Bay Park area of San Diego.

The crash occurred at 1:44 a.m. in 3700 block of Clairemont Drive, according to San Diego police Officer J. Perales.

The man was southbound on Clairemont Drive in a 2004 BMW 645CI when he veered to the right and rear-ended a parked 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck, Perales said.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.

It was not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation, Perales said.

