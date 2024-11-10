Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Man dies in overnight Bay Park crash

fatal crash clairemont dr.jpeg
Viewer submitted photo
The crash occurred at 1:44 a.m. in 3700 block of Clairemont Drive, according to San Diego police Officer J. Perales.
fatal crash clairemont dr.jpeg
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 45-year-old man was killed Sunday morning when he crashed his car into a parked truck in the Bay Park area of San Diego.

The crash occurred at 1:44 a.m. in 3700 block of Clairemont Drive, according to San Diego police Officer J. Perales.

The man was southbound on Clairemont Drive in a 2004 BMW 645CI when he veered to the right and rear-ended a parked 2005 Ford F350 pickup truck, Perales said.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.

It was not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is under investigation, Perales said.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!