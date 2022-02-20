Man dies after being shot outside Miramar bar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday during a fight in the parking lot of a Miramar area bar, police said.

San Diego Police Department officers responded to The Filling Station bar on Miramar Road around 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of the shooting, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital.

"Several hours later, unfortunately, he passed away as a result of the injuries at the shooting at the bar," SDPD homicide Lt. Andra Brown told OnScene TV.

Two suspects were seen driving away in a black car, Brown said.

The bar was previously known as the Off Base Bar, near the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. "But there is no indication that it's military personnel involved," Brown said.

SDPD homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.