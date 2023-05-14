Watch Now
Man crashes electric bicycle into vehicle in San Diego

Posted at 1:10 PM, May 14, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suffered a broken right wrist among other injuries requiring surgery after he crashed his electric bicycle into the rear of a vehicle Saturday evening in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego.

The crash was reported about 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Washington Street, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A 2014 Ford C-Max multi-purpose vehicle was westbound on Washington Street in the No. 2 lane when it was rear-ended by an electric bicycle driven at a high rate of speed by a 47-year-old man, Heims said.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital with a broken wrist and other injuries requiring immediate surgery but not life-threatening, he said.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Heims said.

