SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suffered minor burns Thursday after starting a fire in a stairwell in a parking structure in the College Area neighborhood, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, an SDFD crew arrived at 6065 Aztec Circle Drive near San Diego State University, according to the department's incident page.

The SDFD's Jose Ysea said the unidentified man started the fire to warm himself. It was unclear why he was there or where he was taken for treatment.