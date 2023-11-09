Man burned as vehicle crashes into Tierrasanta home, catches fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist suffered serious burns Wednesday when the vehicle he was driving veered off a Tierrasanta-area street and crashed into an unoccupied home, rupturing a natural-gas line and setting the fumes ablaze.

The fiery crash happened about noon in the 10500 block of Gabacho Drive, just east of Santo Road and south of State Route 52, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Paramedics took the driver to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of burns, the city agency reported.

The extent of structural damage to the home was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.