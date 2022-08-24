Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after hitting fire hydrant in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A suspected drunken driver is accused of hitting a fire hydrant and leaving behind a watery mess in San Diego’s San Carlos neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., a car struck a hydrant in the area of Bisby Lake and Tommy Drive and then proceeded to leave the scene.

A witness told ABC 10News, “Pulled up and just saw the guy … his wheel was off his car, and it was spinning and he was just trying to leave. His tire was floating down the road, actually.”

As the broken hydrant sent water several feet into the air, the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker spotted the vehicle as it traveled about two blocks before pulling into the driveway of a home. Witnesses said the driver then went inside the house.

A responding San Diego Police officer knocked on the door, and after the driver came out of the home and was questioned, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

As of 8 a.m., there was no word on whether repairs were made to the hydrant.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The car’s missing tire has not been found.