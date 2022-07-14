Man arrested for allegedly bringing children to illegal sideshow

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man has been arrested for alleged child endangerment for bringing his children to an illegal sideshow, police said Wednesday.

The sideshow took place at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the College Grove Shopping Center in the 3400 block of College Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities said "dozens of vehicles participated in the sideshow, which included multiple vehicles performing burnouts and `donuts' on private property."

Police arrived and allegedly saw one of the drivers performing illegal stunt driving.

"The vehicle collided with a planter box in the parking lot and came dangerously close to hitting the spectators," an SDPD statement said. "Officers stopped the vehicle and learned that the driver's 5- and 6-year-old children were in the backseat. The children were not restrained in child car safety seats. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Mendoza."

Mendoza was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving, DUI and felony child endangerment.