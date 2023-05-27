Watch Now
Man arrested following pursuit through San Diego

Posted at 12:48 PM, May 27, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pursuit Saturday morning ended with one driver in custody.

San Diego Police Department officers initiated a pursuit at 9:15 a.m. in the Fairmount Village area when the driver of the vehicle failed to yield.

The pursuit continued through several areas of the city and lasted around an hour and a half, according to the SDPD.

Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody near Via De La Valle in Del Mar, police said. The suspect and vehicle information was not made available at this time.

