Man, 65, struck and dragged by vehicle in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 65-year-old man was severely injured when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle in San Diego Sunday.

The accident occurred around 11:38 a.m. in the west alley of 3800 Park Blvd. in the Hillcrest neighborhood, according to authorities.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, turned into the alley off University Avenue and struck the victim, who was lying on a mattress, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was dragged nearly 30 feet, and was rushed to a hospital to be treated for second- and third-degree burns and a fractured femur, police said.

Further information on the driver and the victim was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the accident was encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.