Man, 52, stabbed by one of three suspect at Willie Henderson Park in San Diego

KGTV
San Diego Police
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jul 17, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of three men wearing black hoodies stabbed a 52- year-old man Saturday morning as he was walked into Willie Henderson Park in San Diego's Mountain View community, a police officer said.

The victim entered the park in the 1000 block of South 45th Street and was approached by the suspects about 1:25 a.m., Officer R. Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

``They just started to hit the victim," Heims said. ``During the attack, the victim was stabbed one time on the left side."

Paramedics took the man -- who had non-life-threatening injuries -- to an area hospital, Heims said.

San Diego police urged anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
