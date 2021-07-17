Man, 52, stabbed by one of three suspect at Willie Henderson Park in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One of three men wearing black hoodies stabbed a 52- year-old man Saturday morning as he was walked into Willie Henderson Park in San Diego's Mountain View community, a police officer said.

The victim entered the park in the 1000 block of South 45th Street and was approached by the suspects about 1:25 a.m., Officer R. Heims of the San Diego Police Department said.

``They just started to hit the victim," Heims said. ``During the attack, the victim was stabbed one time on the left side."

Paramedics took the man -- who had non-life-threatening injuries -- to an area hospital, Heims said.

San Diego police urged anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

