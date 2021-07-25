Watch
Man, 52, seriously injured in scooter crash in San Diego

Posted at 8:44 AM, Jul 25, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 52-year-old man riding a scooter suffered serious injuries when he crashed his vehicle while riding near Qualcomm in San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The man was riding westbound in the 9900 block of San Diego Mission Road when he lost control about 9 p.m. Saturday and fell off the scooter, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital to be treated for a brain bleed, lower skull fracture and a fracture to both orbitals and both cheek bones. His injures were considered non-life threatening.

