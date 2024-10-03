Madres Ready to Cheer on the Padres

Before a big Padres game, members of the Madres often get together, their way of getting ready to cheer on the Friars.

And Wednesday morning was no different, there was no shortage of brown and yellow at the breakfast table at Denny’s in El Cajon.

As members of the San Diego Madres shared memories of years past, while talking about hopes for this year’s Padres playoff push.

Judge McGuire has been a member of the non-profit since 1983.

The same year she became a season ticket holder.

And while she’s seen a lot Friar baseball, she says this year seems different and she’s ready for it.

She says, “ This year there’s something out there, something out there that’s exciting. Who knows how many more games I’ll be able to go to. I’m getting older so it could be in the new few years. I may not be able to go or walks as good. This is it. This year is it.”

The Madres have been around since 1972. They work to provide baseball and softball opportunities for kids in San Diego County.

And of course, they’re also huge Friar fans.

ABC10NEWS has checked in with the Madres before big games. This is our last visit from two years ago, right before the Padres beat the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Mom Monique Coleman says being a Padres fan is in her blood.

Coleman adds, “ I have been a Padres fan from as long as I can remember. My Dad had his hand-held radio listening to the game. My Mom had season tickets, We grew up going 2 to 3 times a week. It waws the best childhood ever.”

And it’s a love she’s passed along to her four kids.

Coleman says, “Our whole living room turns into a whole Padres cave. We have the bobble heads out, the blankets, pins and posters and height charts of Joe Mugrove everything we get from a Padres game goes up on the wall.”

