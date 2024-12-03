Lucky Duck Foundation distributes life-saving coats to San Diego's homeless

For those experiencing homelessness, winter weather can be life-threatening.

Wendy Wagener, who has been homeless for three years, knows all too well how brutal the cold nights can be.

“If you’re out here freezing with nothing, you’re not going to sleep," said Wagener.

On Monday, Wendy heard about the distribution of heavy-duty thermal coats near Petco Park. These unique coats double as sleeping bags and offer much more than warmth.

“This is the difference,” Wendy said, holding one of the coats.

Drew Moser, CEO of the Lucky Duck Foundation, the organization behind the generous distribution, explained that each coat costs around $150, but their impact is priceless.

“We believe they’re life-saving,” Moser said. “Several people have told us these coats saved their lives, allowing them to stay warm, find safety, and eventually move off the streets into housing and employment.”

For Wendy, the coat isn’t just about warmth — it also offers her a sense of safety.

“People can’t see if you’re a female or a male,” she said. “It’s safety and survival. Being a woman, people look at me as prey.”

This winter, the Lucky Duck Foundation aims to distribute 4,500 of these sleeping bag coats across San Diego County. Beyond this immediate need, the foundation is also raising funds for future outreach efforts to help individuals experiencing homelessness find long-term solutions.

“That’s what we’re trying to do — provide immediate warmth and protection, and hopefully save lives as people try to find a brighter pathway,” Moser added.

If you’d like to support the Lucky Duck Foundation, donations are being triple-matched in honor of Giving Tuesday. Any contribution made by December 15th will be matched up to $150,000.

For more information or to donate, visit the Lucky Duck Foundation's website.