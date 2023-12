SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a holiday tradition, Making San Diego Smile put on a shopping spree for children in South Bay, spreading joy and festive cheer. The local nonprofit, now in its fifth consecutive year of hosting this special event, collaborated with a Walmart in Chula Vista.

Children were invited to choose and take home free toys during the event. The founders of Making San Diego Smile said they will continue to make a positive impact in the community.