Local nonprofit spreads holiday joy to foster children

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the spirit of this holiday season, a local nonprofit is brightening the lives of children in foster care.

HEY operation, short for healing and empowering youth, is dedicated to helping displaced children.

Co-founders Diane and Brandon Zoura are actively working to bring holiday cheer by packaging gifts for orphans and foster youth. Over the weekend, the nonprofit organized the packaging of 4,000 gifts in Kearny Mesa, with plans to repeat the effort next weekend for children in Los Angeles.

"I want to give these kids who are less fortunate a chance to really succeed in life," Brandon Zoura said.

The organization, which has been hosting gift packaging events for several years, is expanding its reach this year by holding events in multiple cities.

Both Diane and Brandon are looking to make as large of an impact as they can.

"Our long-term goal is to build an orphanage, and also a facility for foster youth in America and in any other country that needs it," Diane told ABC 10News.

The Zouras believe that events like the one held by HEY Operation on Sunday can inspire more people to help others, especially during the holiday season.

"This is a sign of hope, that there is more to life, and that we can be there for each other and make a difference in our own community," Diane said.

