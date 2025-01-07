Local egg farmer sees more demand, amid egg shortage

(KGTV) BONITA — Diane Carter has about 300 chickens. In total, they lay about 240 eggs per day.

"Each hen lays one egg. Some will lay everyday. Some will lay every other day," said Carter.

But Carter says that is still not enough, to keep up with demand from customers. She is the owner of Hoot’s Hollow Farm in Bonita. Carter says she has been taking steps, to protect her birds since last year.

"The county started last year, warning all us farmers who have chickens, that the avian flu was a concern. They had detected it in dairy cows up in the Central Valley. They contacted me and came out to deliver protective gear. They were great," said Carter.

Meanwhile she has been cleaning out the coop’s more often.

"We are keeping them more indoors now so they are not exposed to any wild bird droppings," Carter added.

She says the avian flu can be spread from wild birds. And if one chicken gets infected, the whole flock has to be put down. Carter started her egg business seven years ago with only 30 chickens.

"I was a federal law enforcement agent who lived away from home for the last 4 years of my career. It was stressful. I came back very heavy and overweight," she said.

And now she lives a much healthier life. She also offers horseback riding and much more.

"I teach chicken classes from time to time, so I can get people involved to get them to raise the chickens on their own. It’s very simple to do. I love what I do," she said.