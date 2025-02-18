Little Italy Food Hall closes after nearly 7 years in business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Little Italy Food Hall has shuttered its doors after nearly seven years in business.

The CEO of the Grain & Grit Collective, the hospitality group that ran the food hall, confirmed to ABC 10News that Sunday, Feb. 16, was the hall's last day in business.

The CEO's statement did not provide an official reason for the closure.

The food hall's full-service Italian restaurant, Basta, has also closed.

The hall was a fixture of Little Italy's Piazza della Famiglia, situated near the fountain on Date Street.