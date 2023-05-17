Life of a CBP Agent on the water

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — "My morning consists of getting the kids off to school. My commute is about 15 minutes to the office. Then I work with my co-workers to get everything prepped to come out on the vessel for the day," says Matthew Gable.

Gable is a Customs and Border Protection Agent. He drives what’s called an interceptor vessel. He checks recreational boats for drugs or people trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

"We get out there in a law enforcement capacity. We stop the vessel under federal regulations," he says.

If there are smugglers on board, Gable and his crew bring them on his boat. They also seize the vessel.

"Our law enforcement mission can turn into safety and preservation of life very fast out here. The vessels we encounter are overloaded and have too many people on board," he says.

Gable also says he has seen waves up to 14 feet.

"Night time and the cover of darkness are a smugglers best friend. We have a lot of tools to help with that," he adds.

If the smugglers make it to shore, many of them are picked up by a car or van by someone who lives in San Diego.

"That is a criminal act. That is a felony. Very unsafe and overloaded cars," Gable adds.

Whether Gable is on land or out at sea, every day is different. His priority never changes.

"I like that I can help keep families safe. I can serve my country during the day. I can still go home and have a great family life and live in San Diego," Gable says.