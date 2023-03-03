Leaning trees in City Heights come down as storm clean up gets started

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Alexis Barragan was breathing a sigh of relief Thursday.

The San Diego resident watched eagerly as crews took down large trees next to her parents' house in City Heights.

“I feel more relaxed because I’m getting more of a sense that my parents will be safer.”

On Wednesday, one of the leaning trees fell onto Barragan's childhood house while her mom was inside sleeping.

The force of the tree was so powerful it punctured a hole in the ceiling of the room Barragan's mom was in.

Barragan said she worked with the neighboring HOA next door to get leaning trees in the alley taken down.

She said her childhood home suffered extensive damage from the toppled tree Wednesday.

“There might be some structural damage as well because the front door’s not really closing, the chimney's been broken off and I think there’s a couple windows shattered.”

Crews were working across San Diego County Thursday to clean up the mess created by high winds and rain a day earlier.

In Encinitas, SDG&E crews were working next to a large sink hole made worse by heavy rains. A spokesperson for the utility said the hole came just inches from its electrical lines.

The company said there was a slight impact to gas. It has since brought in generators as a precaution in case the power goes out in the coming days.