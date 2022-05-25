Lawmakers meet with FDA, baby formula manufacturers to discuss nationwide shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tough comments for members of the FDA and baby formula manufacturers were made during a House subcommittee meeting Wednesday morning as officials look to get to the bottom of why the country is dealing with a baby formula shortage, and what can be done to prevent this from happening again.

This hearing comes as the manufacturer Abbott has said in June that it will reopen the plant at the center of the nationwide recall something the FDA says could have been avoided.

During testimony, the FDA admitted they knew this closure would create problems with supply. Adding, “Abbott didn’t have a backup plan.”

"This is the largest plant manufactures and sole source of formula ..... and we knew abbot didn't have a backup plan.

Now, as they wait for things to return to normal at the plant. The FDA has granted a British Company permission to send another two million cans to the US next month, and the Department of Transportation is relaxing regulations for truckers helping with the shortage.

Local Congressman Scott Peters is also participating in today’s hearing.