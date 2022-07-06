Watch Now
Late-morning fire damages North Park apartment building

KGTV
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 06, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A late-morning fire damaged several units in a two-story North Park apartment building Wednesday.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 10:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Boundary Street, just west of Interstate 805 and north of Meade Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters had the flames under control within about 15 minutes, according to the agency.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents of three apartments -- two of which were damaged by fire and a third by water -- arrange for interim shelter.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

