SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Wet and windy weather conditions likely caused a large tree to fall onto a car parked on a Southcrest street early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 6 a.m. in the 3400 block of Newton Avenue, off Interstate 15.

No injuries were reported, but the large tree completely crushed the car and blocked the entire street.

Crews were called to the scene for the tree removal.