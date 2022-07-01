Lake Hodges closed for summer due to dam repair project

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — If you live by Lake Hodges or drive by the area often, you’ve probably noticed something unusual – the low water levels and lack of any summer recreation.

“Usually the weekends are packed full of people with kayaks or fishing boats,” said Jeff Sigua, a frequent lake visitor.

According to the city, the lake is closed due to an ongoing dam repair project. All fishing, boating and recreational activities are currently prohibited.

On Thursday, some visitors were disappointed to have made the trek to the lake only to find the closure signs.

“I was just going to kayak out for four to five hours,” said Mayuri Leigh, who lives in Oceanside. I wish I would have known before I drove 30 minutes.”

In a statement, the city shared: "It's been over a century since Hodges Dam was constructed and we are making significant investments to maintain this vital asset.”

During a recent inspection, the city identified areas in the dam wall that need to be sealed. To do that, they say the water needs to be lowered approximately 18 feet to an elevation of 275 feet.

That’s why onlookers now see stretches of sandy lake bed.

“Now there’s roughly 50 to 60 yards of beach,” said Sigua .

The city estimates the lake should reopen in October. They say they’re working with a contractor to make the repairs quickly, so the water can be restored and all the recreation can resume.