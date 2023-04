SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Bed Bath & Beyond, the popular brick-and-mortar retail giant, is declaring bankruptcy and getting ready to close the rest of its stores throughout the US.

The brand has four locations left in San Diego County, including Oceanside, Chula Vista, Encinitas, and Mission Valley.

