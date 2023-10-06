Kids Free San Diego is a boon for museums in Balboa Park and beyond this month

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 50 museums and attractions are opening their doors to kids for free during the month of October.

All kids under the age of 12 can access more than 50 museums and attractions for free throughout the month, giving them a chance to learn while having fun doing it.

ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes went to the San Diego Air and Space Museum Friday morning to learn more about the special promotion for children. Multiple museums in Balboa Park are taking part, so you can make a whole day out of the free opportunities.

Kids and parents shared their favorite experience from the Air and Space Museum.

"We've been here before. Now the kids are a little older and can do stuff on their own," Mimi Quintero said.

Kids have the chance to explore, get their hands busy and think about science.

Quintero also brought her kids to visit the Fleet Science Center for Kids Free San Diego.

"I think it's a great way for us to explore all of the different things, especially here in Balboa Park," she said.

Little Farrah, Mimi's daughter, says creating a representational color image of the planet Venus was her favorite activity.

The kugelbahn shows kids what it's like to see energy in motion. Inside of the Fleet Science Center there is an interactive exhibit specifically designed for kids ages 5 and under. It's called Kid City, but not only are kids getting that hands on experience, college students are also using this pace to do research for their studies.

"A lot of researchers come in — students from UCSD, SDSU — to do research studies on early childhood development," said Chris Lazich of the Fleet Science Center. "We've been published in over 30 papers as a partner."

Kids Free San Diego is in its 13th year. Last October was the science center's biggest season yet, with more than 85,000 visitors.

"We grew 60% last year. That was our biggest one ever. This one we expect to break 100,000 people," Bob Lehman, the executive director of the San Diego Museum Council, said.

Farrah already has her eyes set on the next museum she'll visit.

"Natural history... because it has a lot of animals!" she said.

For a complete list of the free opportunities for children, follow this link.