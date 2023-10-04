Kaiser, unions trying to agree on labor contract

(KGTV) — Kaiser Permanente and the unions representing its healthcare workers are still trying to agree on a new labor contract.

Tuesday afternoon, Michael Ramey loaded up his car with signs and other supplies for what could be the largest healthcare strike in US history.

Ramey has been an ultrasound technician with Kaiser for nearly 30 years. If a deal isn't reached by 6 am Wednesday, Ramey and more than four thousand other Kaiser Permanente employees in San Diego will begin a three-day strike.

"It's disheartening, and it’s a shame, but at the same time, we are fighting for the right reasons," said Ramey.

Ramey says those reasons include compensation that keeps up with the rising cost of living.

"You have people living two hours away from work, yet gas is still $6 a gallon. So they live two hours away cause they can’t afford the rent in the city where they live, but the commute kills them anyway," said Ramey.

Ramey says the most significant concern among the coalition of unions is a shortage of healthcare workers.

"It just affects our ability to care for our patients. It affects the ability of our patients to get their appointments in a timely fashion," said Ramey.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a Kaiser spokesman told City News Service the talks were continuing "and could last into the night." Kaiser officials issued a statement Monday saying its leaders were meeting with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions "and have been making progress."

"A strike is not inevitable, and it is certainly not justified. Our goal is to reach a fair and equitable agreement that strengthens Kaiser Permanente as a best place to work and ensures that the high-quality care our members expect from us remains affordable and easy to access."

The union, however, continued circulating plans for picketing that will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Kaiser locations throughout the state if contract talks fail -- with 75,000 Kaiser workers expected to take part across California and several other states.