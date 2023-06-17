Just in Time for Foster Youth receives $25K to continue services

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just in Time for Foster Youth has changed lives in San Diego for the last 20 years. They just received $25,000 to help young adults transition out of foster care and into their first homes.

The non-profit provides free furniture and household items. They also connect young adults to affordable housing options. Seventy percent of the people working for the nonprofit came out of the foster system themselves.

“Really the whole point of it is the sense of community and sense of belonging was something I received from everything I did," said Irving Chavez, the Chief Impact Officer for Just in Time. "It wasn’t the computer; it wasn’t the sofa. All of that. Feeling like I wasn’t an outcast, or I wasn’t out of place, or I didn’t belong. That was what caused me to work here.”

Young adults transitioning from foster care typically have limited resources and few relationships. Just in time helps them build a community and connects them with mentors to guide them through the transition.

