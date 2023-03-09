Judge upholds hearing for Carlsbad woman convicted of killing husband

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A Judge has decided to uphold Julie Harper’s hearing, meaning there’s no change to the length of time she will serve.

Julie Harper attended the resentencing hearing virtually from prison. Today she also read a statement apologizing for what she did in 2012.

Her lawyer laid out reasons why Julie Harper’s sentence should be shortened, specifically talking about her personal growth and transformation while in prison, while serving her sentence of 40 years to life.

Harper was convicted of shooting and killing her husband Jason in their Carlsbad home in 2012, while their children were downstairs watching tv.

Harper testified saying she has been focusing on her rehabilitation and helping others as a way of honoring her husband Jason’s life. She also adds it was her PTSD that contributed to the crime she committed. Since her conviction, laws have changed, and now she’s legally able to request to have her sentence reduced.

Prior to January 2023, Judges could add 25 years to life on top of a sentence for people who used a firearm causing serious injury or death.

Now Judges have some leeway and can opt for a sentencing enhancement that adds less than 25 years.

But the Prosecutor points out, the victim’s family specifically Jason’s mom, who has been taking care of their 3 children, has asked the court to uphold, Julie’s current sentence. The Prosecutor adds he believes Julie Harper is still a danger to the public based on the crime she was convicted of committing.

DDA Keith Watanabe says, the “fact that a person is willing to intentionally kill her husband is a danger to the community, extraordinary action ordinary citizens don’t take.”

In the end, the Judge decided to uphold Harper’s sentence. There was family from both sides who testified during this hearing from Julie Harper’s Dad to Jason Harper’s Mom.

