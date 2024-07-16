JD Vance's wife is from Rancho Peñasquitos, local congressman discusses VP pick

San Diego area Congressman Darell Issa spoke to ABC 10News about JD Vance, the U.S. Senator from Ohio who's now on the Republican presidential ticket with Donald Trump.

Vance and his wife Usha, who is from Rancho Peñasquitos, entered the Republican Convention in Milwaukee on Monday to resounding applause. Now that he's in an even bigger spotlight, Vance and his family are receiving national attention.

Issa says he was an early supporter of the young senator and political newcomer.

"Most people don't know, but I'm a native Ohioan, so I take a keen interest in these Ohio races and was an early supporter," Issa says. "I endorsed him before President Trump endorsed him."

Although Vance has only been a senator since 2022, Issa argues his values are clear.

"Secure the border. Bring peace and prosperity. Make us an exporting, not importing, oil and natural gas country," he says. "These kinds of things JD believes in, I believe in."

Usha Vance graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in 2004. Her mother is currently a college provost at UC San Diego.

Although JD and Usha have recently shifted their political views, Issa believes they'll put on a united front behind Trump.

"The president, and now vice president, nominees are prepared to hit the road and talk about a positive future for our great nation," Issa says.

In the wake of the vice presidential pick, ABC 10News has learned Usha Vance left her job at the Munger, Tolles & Olson law firm.

The firm sent the following statement to our newsroom via email:

"Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm. Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career."