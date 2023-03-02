‘It’s scary’: Tree topples over hitting City Heights home

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A large tree toppled over Wednesday afternoon, hitting a City Heights home where an elderly couple lives.

The tree left a trail of destruction behind in the home’s front yard and punctured through the roof, leaving a hole in the ceiling.

“We just rushed over to take care of her and to get her out safely,” said Alexis Barragan, who said her mom was sleeping in her room when the tree hit.

Barragan was in disbelief looking at the damage to her childhood home caused by the tree.

“It’s broken. It looks terrible," she said. "This is where I bring my child to play and bond with grandma, and I don’t know when that’s going to happen again with our family together in this home.”

The tree is just one of several that fell due to heavy winds and rain Wednesday, according to County of San Diego public works road crew supervisor Carlos Michel.

“It’s been nonstop all day for us,” he said.

By 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, contractors had arrived in City Heights to start cleaning up the tree that hit Barragan’s parents’ house.