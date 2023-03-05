'It feels helpless': San Diego family trapped in the snow in San Bernardino Mountains

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents and visitors in some areas of the San Bernardino Mountains remained trapped Saturday in a blanket of snow that has paralyzed the area.

"It feels helpless right, and it’s kind of a frustrating type of helpless," said San Diego resident Kirk Taylor, who has been at his family's cabin in Running Springs since President's Day with his wife and two kids.

Hundreds of personnel from the National Guard, Cal Fire, and California's Office of Emergency Services are in the area trying to clear massive amounts of snow that has blanketed the mountains.

More than 50 firefighters from San Diego have been deployed to help dig out people stuck in the snow.

Taylor said his family is getting desperate to leave their cabin, but they have enough food and gas to survive in the meantime unlike some of his neighbors.

“They have no gas, no gas for hot water. They’re kind of stuck,” he said

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency after snow in the area left roads impassable and some residents without access to food.