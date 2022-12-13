Investigation underway after explosion inside restroom at Ocean Beach park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating an incident where an explosive went off in an Ocean Beach park Sunday.

"I was mentioning how concerning it is because there are so many families that live right here and there are so many people that come to the dog park," said Mona Feliz.

Feliz lives in the area and visits the park often with her Border Collie Molly. San Diego Fire says they got a call just before 9 o'clock Sunday morning that someone heard an explosion inside a restroom at the park.

"It doesn't make any sense why they would do it and I don't know what kind of damage it caused," she added.

Firefighters confirm that no one was transported to the hospital, but police say there was a piece of metal at the scene- and possibly a CO2 cartridge. Those explosives are sometimes referred to as a cricket bombs.

"A cricket bomb is an improvised explosive device. Under federal and both state law, it is considered a destructive device," explained Brad Galavan, retired ATF Supervisory Special Agent. He specialized in explosives while in the ATF.

"Cartridges that are used primarily for hobby enthusiasts such as airsoft guns, pellet guns paintball guns use these small co2 cartridges," he said.

He said they can be deadly. As for dog owners like Feliz, they say the incident isn't going to stop them from going to the park.

"I think it's generally safe. It's well patrolled, but you know I wouldn't come here after dark."