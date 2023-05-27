Watch Now
Interview: San Diego Fire-Rescue Department recruitment

Members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue joined ABC 10News This Morning on Saturday to talk about recruitment efforts for the department.
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 27, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue joined ABC 10News This Morning on Saturday to talk about recruitment efforts for the department.

 This year, roughly 1,600 people applied to the department, with about 750 people taking the test and scheduled for interviews later this month, according to Deputy Chief Rob Logan.

You must be at least 18-years-old, possess a high school diploma and have an EMT certification. For more information, go to joinSDFD.org.

