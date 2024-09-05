Inside look: Manufacturing ice in a heat wave

POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) — There is a lot going on around here at the San Diego Ice Company, especially as the county is in the midst of a heatwave. It reminds me of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but it’s a lot cooler; the company makes 70 tons of ice per day.

“We did not expect the heatwave coming in," said Sandra Poulus.

As the temperature goes up, so does the demand. Poulus is the office manager at San Diego Ice Company. She says they are seeing at least a 50% increase in business due to the heat.

"You have liquor stores, gas stations... Anyone and everyone who needs ice has to have it," said Poulus.

Aaron Dickens — ABC 10News The large pallets of ice are loaded onto delivery trucks with a forklift.

Here’s how it works: A giant ice maker uses filtered water to make the ice, then it heads to the processing room. The ice is bagged, and it goes up a conveyor belt. Everything is automated. The large pallets of ice are then loaded onto delivery trucks with a forklift.

The pallets are kept in a giant freezer, amounting to 5,000 bags per day. They don’t last very long; the pallets leave the building by the end of the week.

"I have worked here since 2019. It is family oriented. You have to take care of your employees," said Poulus.

San Diego Ice Company has been around since 1983. It is owned by a local San Diego family. Poulus says her favorite time of year is actually the winter. The company also makes snow scenes for homes.