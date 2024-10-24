Inside look: $108 million home for sale in La Jolla

(KGTV) LA JOLLA — When you pull up to the house here on Spindrift Drive, you will see most of it is covered by these big hedges. The gardener tells me they are about 20 feet tall. It looks a lot different on the inside!

"As you walk in, it is very intimate. You have phenomenal views north, south and west. It is unusual for waterfront properties to have all those views," said Brett Dickinson.

Views you can see from almost every room in the main house and guest residence. The property is more than 35,000 square feet. It went on the market this week for $108 million.

"The vision of the property was to build it after the Chateau de Versailles, the Petit Trianon," said Dickinson.

Dickinson is co-listing the property with his partner Ross Clark at Compass. They are from the Dickinson-Clark Team.

He is from La Jolla and was also a pro tennis player in Paris for 12 years. Dickinson says that helped him get the listing, which was not easy.

"We actually competed with Los Angeles agents and agents from all over the country. We had to do interviews with the sellers and their team," he said.

Four interviews later they got the job! The owner is tech billionaire Darwin Deason. He lives in Texas and used the property as a vacation home.

"His family got to enjoy it. Their grand kids and children just loved it," said Dickinson.

And there is plenty of room. So in total there are 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and you cannot beat this view behind me.

We got an even closer view of the water from the home’s private beach.

"When I went down to the private beach, I did not want to leave. That’s where most of the people go, when they come to the property," he added.

Dickinson says if the home sells at or near asking, it would be more than double the current record in San Diego County. They already had one showing this week.