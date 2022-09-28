Injured teen who lost leg in Ukraine receives prosthetic care in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Ivan Chaban, a 16-year-old boy from Ukraine, had his leg amputated after a Russian convoy came through his hometown. He’s now here in San Diego getting fit for a prosthetic.

“Doctors decided there were no other options and they had to amputate part of his leg,” said Oleh Kernytskyy, a friend who helps translate for the boy.

He explains Ivan was returning from a shopping trip with his family when a Russian tank suddenly turned and ran them over. Ivan’s stepfather was killed. His mother survived but remains in Ukraine with his four other siblings. Doctors in Ukraine had to amputate Ivan's leg, which had been crushed, using only local anesthesia.

Ivan was brought to Peter Harsch Prosthetics in Mira Mesa with the help of the Right to Walk Foundation.

“Ivan’s making amazing progress he’s already walking hands-free without his cane,” said Shellie Plasch, the founder of the Right to Walk Foundation.

Just a few months ago, the same foundation helped a mother and daughter from Ukraine receive prosthetic care here in San Diego as well.

The foundation says Ivan was given a $20,000 grant for his prosthetic and physical therapy.

“He is speechless. He doesn’t know how to express his feeling…but he is really appreciative of all this effort,” said Oleh. “He feels happier than before.”

Ivan has been in San Diego with his guardian Olena a little over a week. The local Ukrainian community gave him a warm welcome at the airport.

Ivan and Olena are in need of a host family for the next few months. Anyone who is interested in helping or donating should reach out to the House of Ukraine.

You can contact them here:

Hosting: hosting@houseofukraine.org

House of Ukraine Email: houseofukraine@gmail.com

Phone number: please leave your messages to ‪(760) 689-2852‬