Injured bounty hunter discusses Tuesday's deadly Downtown SWAT standoff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A fugitive suspected of shooting at police and a bounty hunter twice within the last month is now dead. SWAT officers reportedly opened fire on suspect Christopher Marquez following an overnight standoff on the campus of San Diego High School.

Tuesday morning, police officers could be seen surrounding San Diego High School, where Marquez was shot to death by two SWAT officers who reportedly feared for the safety of a woman who he was holed up with in a dumpster.

"I'm glad that he's not a risk to the public anymore," said Agent Clark on Tuesday. He's the bounty hunter who was shot by Marquez in March.

Agent Clark was serving him a warrant in Chula Vista, when Marquez reportedly opened fire, striking Agent Clark, who is still recovering. "I was shot in the left leg and the right bicep," he told ABC 10News and added, "I do have nightmares a lot and I do have problems sleeping."

Tuesday's deadly standoff started on Monday night with a chase. National City Police said that they spotted Marquez riding in the woman's car but when they tried to pull them over, they took off, leading a high speed pursuit through Point Loma and eventually Downtown. They said that Marquez fired at officers three times. The third time was reportedly Downtown, where an officer fired back.

The woman and Marquez, who was believed to be armed, jumped into a dumpster on the high school campus where they remained for hours.

SWAT officers and negotiators were called in.

SDPD said that she tried to escape, but he wouldn't let her. "She began screaming and begging for him not to shoot her, not to do this. [He] pushed her toward the ground, prompting them both to fire their weapons," said SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Use of deadly force had been authorized and he was shot to death around 9 in the morning.

The woman is reportedly uninjured.

Police said that just last week, Marquez shot at National City officers and ran off, after they pulled him over for a suspected stolen vehicle. The search to arrest him ended on Tuesday morning.