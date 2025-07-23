Increased CHP operations lead to 11% drop in stolen vehicles in San Diego County, 13% drop statewide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There was a 13% drop in the number of stolen vehicles across California from 2023 to 2024, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office.

According to the release, this marks the first year-over-year decrease since the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Newsom says expanded crime suppression operations by the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement led to the decrease.

His office released this data that shows how much the vehicle theft rate has dropped in counties where those operations took place:



San Diego: down 11%

down 11% Alameda: down 18%

down 18% Kern: down 28%

down 28% San Bernardino: down 11%

down 11% Imperial: down 13%

down 13% Orange: down 16%

down 16% Riverside: down 24%

down 24% Sacramento: down 23%

down 23% San Francisco: down 17%

down 17% Santa Barbara: down 29%

down 29% Tulare: down 22%

down 22% Yolo: down 24%

“We continue to put the safety of California communities first," said Newsom. "Through strategic funding and partnerships with local and state law enforcement partners, we are putting a brake on lawlessness and criminals disrupting our way of life.”

“We are proud to see fewer vehicles being stolen across the state,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The CHP and our law enforcement partners are working hard every day to stop these crimes, protect California’s communities and hold criminals responsible.”

According to the governor's office, of the stolen vehicles in California, nearly 94% cars and 90% of personal trucks and SUVs were recovered.

You can see more facts about 2024 vehicle thefts in this report from the CHP.