In year since George Floyd's death, police reforms continue in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of people flooded San Diego streets last summer in the wake of George Floyd's death in a massive demand for social reform. Many peacefully exercised First Amendment rights, others violently looted and rioted. San Diego Police were on the front lines of both.

SDPD made swift action, banning the carotid restraint days after Floyd's death. It soon became illegal in the state of California.

Detective Jack Schaeffer, the president of the San Diego Police Officers Association, said on the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death that changes continue to be made.

"I am hopeful it is getting better ... but it's not going to happen overnight," stated Schaeffer.

SDPD has made other sweeping policy changes to its use of force policy and a new policy that requires employees to report and intervene when witnessing excessive force.

Right now there are hundreds of bills on the table focused on law enforcement policy, though only a few have already made it into law.

One of the latest reforms on the table was introduced last month by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. Those policy plans include strengthening “unconscious” or “implicit bias” training for all officers and exploring options that would limit the use of tear gas and other specialty munitions.